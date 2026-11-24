The scale of the Republican 2026 defeat is an important opportunity for Republicans to rethink what they have been doing and how they have been doing it.

As Republicans review what went wrong and what must change if they hope to win again in the near future, they should consider three observations.

First, Republicans forgot the core of President Abraham Lincoln’s understanding of politics and public service. As Lincoln said in August 1858, “Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed.” Lincoln believed this completely. It is what guided his thinking two-and-a-half years later as he began to led the Union through four-years of bloody civil war. Despite all the frustrations, failures, and enormous casualty lists, Lincoln remained focused on preserving support for the cause of the Union.

A significant part of Lincoln’s success came from advocating policies that were inherently popular. He was for building the transcontinental railroad and developing land grant colleges. He signed into law the Homestead Act of 1862, so everyday citizens could go west and earn a homestead with enough acres of farmland they never could have afforded in the already crowded east. Lincoln paid special attention to German and Irish immigrants who would later make up nearly one-sixth of the Union Army.

The combination of his moral cause and the practical politics of making constituencies happy by improving their lives made it possible for Lincoln to preserve the Union.

In 2026, Republicans forgot that all power comes from the people — and paying attention to what the people want is the beginning of a stable majority.

Second, Walmart, Amazon, and Apple are proof that if customers think you are making their lives better at a reasonable price, they will stick with you. The power of these hugely successful systems is they make people’s lives better and easier — one customer and one transaction at a time. Republicans were on track to deliver a better, more prosperous deal for Americans when they passed the One Big Beautiful Bill on July 4, 2025. Then the impending improvement of daily life for normal people was replaced by a series of ideological, unexplained actions and decisions which simply drove them away — exactly the way bad service, bad food, and high prices would drive away customers at a restaurant.

Republicans must work to rebuild a politics of a better life at lower costs with more job opportunities (including starting your own business) if they are going to become competitive.

The most important area in which they must develop new solutions and helpful policies is health and healthcare. It is the biggest driver of affordability problems (the average family now buys the equivalent of a small car every year in health costs). It is also the most important step in getting back to a balanced budget.

Finally, the key to America’s future is integrating the opportunities of science, technology, and entrepreneurship to create waves of new opportunities and solutions which dramatically improve lives and create opportunities.

As I outline in my new best-selling book, “America’s Golden Age,” there are many breakthroughs which will presently become practical realities. These include medical advancements, new sources of energy, dramatically increased access to space, new material technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, and a wide range of additional scientific, technological, and entrepreneurial breakthroughs. Life could be dramatically better for most Americans within a decade.

The culture, the news media, the bureaucrats, the lawyers, and the establishment political class have all neglected or demonized this enormous wave of opportunities.

Republicans can become the party which offers — and delivers — a wide range of new solutions and opportunities which make life better and much more affordable for all Americans.

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Consider a few breakthroughs becoming practical goals that could become Republican projects to develops better life for America and for Americans:

Eliminating Alzheimer’s as a threat within the next decade has enormous implications for patients and their families and the federal budget (in that order specifically). Every effort should be made to maximize research, modify Food and Drug Administration rules, and integrate Alzheimer’s avoidance and disease-avoiding treatments into the various protocols including in Medicare and Medicaid.

Artificial intelligence and robots are already being used in Japan to provide a substantially better quality of life for elder citizens in long term care facilities. Republicans should be the party of longer lives with better health, greater convenience, and lower costs. A major Republican goal should be to reshape medicine and healthcare. We must shift from a patient-centered to a person-centered system which works to help people avoid becoming patients. Constant, real-time, easily-sharable health information could soon enable people to avoid or minimize virtually all diseases.

Apprenticeships should become the norm so younger Americans acquire work skills and business experience early. We can return to a time when young people enter adulthood with money in the bank and useful skills instead of huge college loan debt and useless ideologies. The Swiss apprenticeship system would dramatically change the life of younger Americans while providing the number of young skilled workers we will need.

Republicans should find every education experience which works and become the party which ensures every young American gets a world-class education — and every adult who was cheated by bad schools has a chance to learn conveniently, affordability, and effectively. If Republicans become the party of American learning and Democrats remain tied to school bureaucracies and teachers’ unions with scandalous levels of failure, we could appeal to virtually every part of America.

A Republican Party which listens to everyday Americans, develops effective solutions, and ushers in a dramatically better future is a party which could attract an overwhelming majority.

This is a far better path to rebuilding a majority than trying to wage tired, half-century-old ideological fights that do not meet the needs of today’s American people.

This would be a conservative opportunity society approach which reflects the best of Presidents Lincoln and Ronald Reagan — and the best of the Contract with America.

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