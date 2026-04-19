We are in the early stages of a transformation so deep and wide that it will virtually lead us to a new civilization. This is far beyond just a period of modernizing or improving the times into which we were born. This shift is a process of such enormous and interlocked change that by the time we have finished adjusting to it, we will be in a profoundly different world.

I have been working on a book about America’s Golden Age. It is focused on 2076 as we celebrate the 300th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As I began looking out toward the world of 2076, I was stunned at how many different things were changing — and how profound many of these changes will be.

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