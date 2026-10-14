Dear Friend,
I believe America’s greatest achievements are still ahead of us. That belief inspired me to write my new book, America’s Golden Age: Trumpism and an Era of Limitless Possibilities.
I’d like to personally invite you to join me on Monday, Oct. 19, at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C., for a special conversation and book signing.
I will be joined on stage in conversation with Roger Zakheim, director of the Reagan Institute.
The event is free to attend, and everyone who attends will receive a copy of my new book.
Event Details
Monday, Oct. 19, 2026
📍 Ronald Reagan Institute | 850 16th ST NW, Washington, DC 20006
9:30 AM ET: Moderated Conversation
10:30 AM ET: Book Signing
I hope you’ll be able to join me. I look forward to sharing some of the ideas behind America’s Golden Age and discussing what we can accomplish together in the years ahead.
Your friend,
Newt Gingrich
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Wish I could be there. Have to remain in Oklahoma due to other commitments. I would have brought up a copy of my book, "Decisions, A Middle-Class Memoir."
"Will There Be Snacks?"
Hobbs the tiger :-)