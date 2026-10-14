Dear Friend,

I believe America’s greatest achievements are still ahead of us. That belief inspired me to write my new book, America’s Golden Age: Trumpism and an Era of Limitless Possibilities.

I’d like to personally invite you to join me on Monday, Oct. 19, at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C., for a special conversation and book signing.

I will be joined on stage in conversation with Roger Zakheim, director of the Reagan Institute.

The event is free to attend, and everyone who attends will receive a copy of my new book.

Event Details

Monday, Oct. 19, 2026

📍 Ronald Reagan Institute | 850 16th ST NW, Washington, DC 20006

9:30 AM ET: Moderated Conversation

10:30 AM ET: Book Signing

Reserve Your Spot

I hope you’ll be able to join me. I look forward to sharing some of the ideas behind America’s Golden Age and discussing what we can accomplish together in the years ahead.

Your friend,

Newt Gingrich

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