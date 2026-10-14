Gingrich 360

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Russ Smith's avatar
Russ Smith
4h

Wish I could be there. Have to remain in Oklahoma due to other commitments. I would have brought up a copy of my book, "Decisions, A Middle-Class Memoir."

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Steve's avatar
Steve
5h

"Will There Be Snacks?"

Hobbs the tiger :-)

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