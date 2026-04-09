Switzerland’s announcement that there are now more Swiss over 60 than under 20 is a reminder that we are going through the largest demographic change in history.

The entire pattern of younger people having more children, who then had more children, has been broken. In many countries, the number of young people who are avoiding having children is growing dramatically.

The combination of the development of the birth control pill and women’s liberation has led to the startling discovery that many young women conclude they simply do not want to spend their lives as mothers.

Read More in the New York Sun

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