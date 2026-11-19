I was struck by an article in The Cool Down this week. The title says it all: “AI Lasers zap sea lice around the clock for up to a quarter of Norway’s farmed Salmon.”

It described how tiny AI-powered robots were being used to swim around Norwegian salmon farms and kill lice with microscopic lasers. Sea lice are tiny parasites which in large enough numbers can kill salmon.

Since Callista and I eat a lot of salmon, and I am fascinated by technology and animals, I was intrigued.

In fact, I just wrote about the vast scale of scientific and technological change we are currently living through in my new book, “America’s Golden Age.” So, I am constantly looking for examples of breakthroughs and innovations that will empower us to live longer, healthier, safer, less expensive, and more prosperous lives.

So, the image of little underwater robots protecting salmon from lice struck me as a great example of how previously unimaginable technology is going to improve our lives.

According to writer Leigh Cook, the robots were made by Oslo-based Stingray Marine Solutions. It is employed by roughly a quarter of Norway’s fish farms, protecting roughly 112 million fish with 3,500 little machines.

“Farmers can use the equipment to manage lice without gathering fish for chemical baths, a solution that can cause wider environmental problems through runoff, in addition to its potential to negatively affect the product itself,” Cook wrote.

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As a result, the farmed fish are cleaner, larger, and more abundant — and lice populations are controlled for fish in the surrounding wild waters, as well. In this way, the lice hunting system is a synergistic process. It takes a submersible small vehicle, an artificial intelligence analytical capability, a visual capacity to find the lice, and a laser to heat them with astonishing accuracy until they die. As a result, salmon populations are higher, which brings down price at market.

According to Cook, there are some questions about just how effective the lice killing robotic vehicles with their AI enhanced targeting and laser weapons really are. Some salmon farmers think they do an amazing job. Others think they are overrated.

As I outlined in “America’s Golden Age,” we are going to see an amazing number of breakthroughs from the synergistic interaction of science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

We will almost certainly see the end of Alzheimer’s Disease as a life ending threat.

We will see humans occupying the Moon, Mars, and several of the larger asteroids.

We will see explosions of productivity and efficiency which will make us dramatically more prosperous while reducing the cost of living.

The next time you have salmon, think about the amazing new technologies which make it possible to have fish so inexpensively and so abundantly.

The Golden Age is on the way, and one step toward it is healthy salmon.

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