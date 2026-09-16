Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
5h

Why congress must Act?

Reply
Share
Kathy Vitali's avatar
Kathy Vitali
8m

Congress has very old members. They have to pass this Alsheimer medicine. ASAP.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture