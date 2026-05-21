Roughly one-in-nine Americans age 65 and older suffer from dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease. This represents about 7.2 million people, according to the National Institutes of Health. Chances are, you know someone among them.

Alzheimer’s is a thief. It steals memories, identities, independence and, ultimately, it takes lives. It is the sixth-leading cause of death in America, but the loss extends far beyond the person diagnosed. Spouses become full-time caregivers. Adult children rearrange their lives and careers. Friends grieve someone who is still there but no longer themselves. When you account for all those affected — partners, children, siblings, close friends — the 7.2 million people living with Alzheimer’s become 25 to 50 million Americans whose lives are shaped by this disease.

This is where our current troubles manifest. While our efforts in the early 2000s and 2010s have provided great leaps in dealing with Alzheimer’s, further advancements are being blocked by our misguided, broken approach to healthcare policy.

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