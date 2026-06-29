Newt Gingrich Celebrates the 1,000 Episode of Newt’s World with President Donald Trump’s America 250 Kickoff Address from the National Mall

The 1,000 episode of Newt's World marks a historic milestone for the podcast while coinciding with another historic moment: the launch of America's 250 anniversary celebration. To commemorate the occasion, Newt Gingrich invited President Donald J. Trump to join the podcast. Although scheduling prevented an in-studio conversation, this special episode features President Trump's keynote address from the National Mall, officially kicking off the nationwide Freedom 250 celebration.

The episode also continues Newt's ongoing America 250 series, which has explored the people, ideas, and innovations that shaped the United States over the past 250 years. Before introducing the President's remarks, Newt reflects on one of America's defining innovations, Henry Ford's moving assembly line, examining both its transformational impact on American prosperity and the broader lessons it offers as the country enters a new era of technological change. Together, Newt's historical perspective and President Trump's address create a fitting tribute to America's past, present, and future as the nation begins its semiquincentennial celebration.

Listen to the episode below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

More Newt's World

Newt Gingrich

Welcome to Newt’s World.

As America begins celebrating its 250 anniversary, I continue our series examining the inventions and ideas that transformed the nation. In this episode, I explore Henry Ford’s moving assembly line, an innovation that revolutionized manufacturing, made automobiles affordable for ordinary Americans, and helped create the modern American middle class.

Ford’s achievement was remarkable, but history is rarely simple. Great innovations often come from deeply imperfect people, and the assembly line raised important questions about work, productivity, and human dignity that remain relevant today as artificial intelligence and automation reshape our economy.

For this special 1,000 episode of Newt’s World, my team and I invited President Donald J. Trump to join us. Due to scheduling, he was unable to do so. Instead, we’re featuring the address he delivered from the National Mall, officially launching the America 250 celebration and the Great American State Fair.

President Donald J. Trump

Hello, Washington, and a very big hello to America.

In just days, our nation will celebrate one of the greatest milestones in history: 250 years of American independence. The Declaration of Independence proclaimed timeless truths about liberty, equality, and the rights endowed by our Creator. Those principles built the greatest nation the world has ever known.

As America enters its 250 year, I believe our country is experiencing renewed strength, confidence, and optimism. I discussed recent accomplishments involving the economy, national security, border security, manufacturing, and investment, while outlining my vision for America’s future.

I also announced the beginning of the nationwide America 250 celebration, including the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, the National Garden of American Heroes, the Spirit of ‘76 exhibition, patriotic events throughout the year, and celebrations leading to Independence Day.

This anniversary is an opportunity not only to honor our history but to build upon it. Every generation has expanded America’s promise through innovation, courage, and determination. As we celebrate 250 years of freedom, we should continue striving to leave future generations an even stronger, more prosperous nation.

America’s story has always been one of builders, pioneers, innovators, entrepreneurs, soldiers, workers, and citizens who believed the country’s greatest days could still lie ahead. That spirit remains the foundation of our future.

Happy Birthday, America.

To my many listeners, thank you for celebrating both America’s 250 anniversary and the 1,000 episode of Newt’s World with us.

If you’ve enjoyed Newt’s World, I hope you’ll subscribe, leave a five-star review, and share the podcast with others. Listen to more at NewtsWorld.com

More Newt's World

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.