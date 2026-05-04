Amid the turmoil happening in the world, King Charles III’s visit is a happy, positive time for America.

The king is much more pro-American, sensible, and reliable than Prime Minister Keir Starmer. So, we can feel good about having the right visitor from London.

Charles has been a positive and steady person for his entire life. My wife Callista and I had the privilege of chatting with him at the Vatican when he came for the canonization of John Henry Cardinal Newman, the most powerful and influential British Roman Catholic in modern times. Charles was a delightful conversationalist and seemed sincerely interested in everyone with whom he spoke. He clearly utilized his service as prince to learn widely.

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