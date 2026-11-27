This week, I submitted the below letter to the Department of Treasury to encourage final regulations for administering the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (COINS) Act that appropriately balance our national security needs with advancing medical breakthroughs that will help many millions of Americans lead, longer, healthier, more engaged lives.

America is on the edge of an extraordinary revolution in medicine.

Scientific breakthroughs could transform our ability to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, defeat cancer, treat genetic disorders, and help people live longer, healthier lives.We should want America to lead this revolution. We should want the next generation of lifesaving medicines discovered, developed, and manufactured in the United States. And when breakthroughs occur elsewhere, we should want American scientists and companies involved in bringing them to patients.

At the same time, we face a serious challenge from Communist China.

The Chinese Communist Party is determined to dominate the technologies of the future, including biotechnology. We cannot allow American investment or expertise to help China develop biological weapons or strengthen its military and intelligence capabilities.

Balancing these two goals is the challenge facing the Treasury Department as it develops regulations under the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security (COINS) Act.

The law is intended to prevent American investments from strengthening dangerous Chinese military, intelligence, and surveillance technologies. That is a legitimate and necessary goal.

Unfortunately, Treasury’s proposed regulations go much further into biotechnology, potentially restricting investments in ordinary pharmaceutical research and development.

If these regulations are not carefully revised, we could end up weakening American leadership in medicine without meaningfully strengthening our national security.

America Can’t Lead from the Sidelines

For generations, America has been the world leader in medical innovation. Our universities, the National Institutes of Health, biotechnology entrepreneurs, and pharmaceutical companies have helped transform modern medicine.

This is one of the great American success stories. But we cannot assume our leadership will continue automatically.

Consider what is happening in China.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the number of early-stage drug development programs originating in China grew from 829 in 2015 to 6,145 in 2024 — an increase of 641 percent. During that same period, American programs increased from 5,024 to 7,107.

These are research and development programs, not approved medicines. Nevertheless, the trend is unmistakable. China is rapidly expanding its biotechnology industry and challenging America’s historic leadership.

We should take this competition seriously, but we should also recognize that scientific progress does not stop at national borders. Regardless of whether a promising new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease is discovered in Boston, Houston, or Shanghai, American patients should have the opportunity to benefit from it.

American companies have enormous advantages in conducting clinical trials, navigating the FDA approval process, manufacturing medicines, and bringing new treatments to patients. We should want these capabilities applied to the most promising discoveries, wherever they originate.

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The proposed Treasury regulations could make that more difficult. Although conventional licensing agreements generally remain permissible, investments and joint ventures that allow American companies to participate in developing promising treatments from an early stage could be prohibited.

We should not assume that allowing licensing agreements later will make up for the opportunities lost by restricting investment partnerships earlier.

The timing of American involvement matters.

Early partnerships allow American companies to contribute scientific expertise, clinical development capabilities, and resources while promising treatments are still being developed. These collaborations can help shape research priorities, inform clinical trial design to meet FDA requirements, and accelerate the development of treatments for patients.

While licensing agreements can provide access to promising treatments later in development, they do not replace the benefits of earlier collaboration. Restricting these partnerships could reduce opportunities for American companies to help shape emerging innovations, potentially slowing their development and limiting opportunities to bring new treatments to American patients.

There is also the question of which treatments get developed in the first place. Without access to early American investment, some promising discoveries may advance more slowly or never reach the point where an American company is willing to license them.

The result could be fewer promising treatments developed with American expertise, longer delays before they reach American patients, and less American influence over the future of medicine.

We should also reject the assumption that restricting American investment in Chinese biotechnology will automatically produce more biotechnology investment in the United States. Preventing one investment abroad does not create the scientific infrastructure, regulatory environment, skilled workforce, or economic incentives needed to attract that investment here. If we want more biotechnology investment in America, we should adopt policies that make America the best place in the world to invest, discover, develop, and manufacture medicines. In short, making it harder for Americans to invest in China is not the same as making America more competitive.

Target Threats, Not Cures

We should be absolutely clear about the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

China has demonstrated its determination to use advanced technology to strengthen its military power, expand surveillance, and challenge American national security. Some biotechnology has dangerous military applications, including the potential development of biological weapons. American capital and expertise should not help advance those capabilities.

However, there is an enormous difference between developing a biological weapon and developing a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Our policies must recognize that difference.

The central problem is proposed 31 CFR § 851.226(r)(4). This provision could prohibit American investment in Chinese companies developing or manufacturing a wide range of medicines, including vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and cancer treatments, simply because they use biological processes. Without clearer limits, this provision could sweep in investments involving a broad range of legitimate medicines and therapeutic technologies.

Treasury itself has acknowledged that these restrictions could create public health risks or harm American biotechnology companies. It has asked whether the pharmaceutical-compounds provision should be narrowed.

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The answer should be yes. But the distinction should not be between conventional and frontier biotechnology. Some of the most advanced technologies offer the greatest promise for treating cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and other serious illnesses.

The question is not how advanced a technology is, but whether it presents a direct national-security threat. Treasury should focus its restrictions on those threats while protecting legitimate civilian pharmaceutical research and development.

Treasury should revise proposed § 851.226(r)(4) to focus on technologies and activities presenting identifiable national-security risks, with clear protections for legitimate civilian pharmaceutical research and development.

It should establish clear definitions and avoid unnecessary restrictions on partnerships that can help bring lifesaving treatments to patients.

At the same time, we must vigorously protect American intellectual property, confront unfair Chinese trade practices, and prevent American investment from supporting companies connected to China’s military and intelligence operations.

The Best Answer to Chinese Competition Is American Innovation

There is another challenge we must confront.

Chinese biotechnology companies have become increasingly effective at following breakthroughs pioneered elsewhere. They can build on published scientific discoveries, develop competing treatments, and often move them into clinical trials faster and at lower cost than American companies.

Some Chinese practices raise legitimate concerns about intellectual property protection. But much of this fast-following activity is lawful competition.

The solution is not to retreat from competition. It is to make America stronger. President Trump has already taken an important step.

In June, his administration launched Operation TrialBlazer, an initiative to restore American leadership in clinical research by reducing unnecessary regulatory delays, modernizing clinical trials, and making the United States a more attractive place to develop new medicines.

We should build on TrialBlazer with an ambitious national effort to make America the best place in the world to discover, develop, test, and manufacture lifesaving medicines.

That effort should include:

Modernizing FDA processes and eliminating unnecessary delays;

Strengthening the basic scientific research supported by the National Institutes of Health;

Protecting intellectual property;

Lifting restrictions that make it harder for the capital needed to turn scientific discoveries into new treatments from reaching America’s biotech entrepreneurs.

Making it easier for American patients and their doctors to participate in clinical trials.

Compete, Don’t Retreat

Restricting investment in China will not accelerate American clinical trials, strengthen American research institutions, or create new American biotechnology companies. We need policies that accomplish those goals directly.

America has the world’s most dynamic scientific and entrepreneurial culture. We have extraordinary universities, world-class researchers, innovative companies, and a long history of turning seemingly impossible ideas into practical breakthroughs. We should build on these strengths instead of allowing fear of Chinese competition to limit our opportunities.

For these reasons, I urge the Treasury Department to narrow proposed 31 CFR § 851.226(r)(4) so that ordinary civilian biopharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing are not swept into restrictions intended to address genuine national-security threats. Any restrictions should be narrowly tailored to technologies and activities that present identifiable national-security risks. I also urge the Trump administration and Congress to build on Operation TrialBlazer with a comprehensive strategy for winning the global competition in biotechnology.

The future of medicine offers extraordinary possibilities for saving lives, preventing disease, and improving human health. We must protect America’s national security without closing ourselves off from the medical discoveries that can save American lives.

Ultimately, we will not win the future of medicine by withdrawing from the competition. We will win by out-innovating, out-developing, and out-performing the rest of the world.

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