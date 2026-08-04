Artificial intelligence is likely to impact humanity every bit as much as widespread electrification or the introduction of the internet. That raises the stakes for America in the global race to master this new technology.

In my upcoming book, “America’s Golden Age,” I explain that falling behind in AI could threaten our national security, weaken our economy, and leave America vulnerable to adversaries rapidly advancing and leaving us behind.

Leadership in artificial intelligence will not only determine who controls the next level of innovation but also who sets AI’s direction over the course of the next century.

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