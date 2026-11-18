Dear Friend,

As Thanksgiving approaches, I have been thinking about how fortunate we are to live in a country with such an extraordinary history of innovation, opportunity, and achievement.

But I believe the most exciting chapters of the American story are still ahead of us.

That conviction is at the heart of my new book, “America’s Golden Age.” Consider what America could look like 50 years from now.

We could see medical breakthroughs that transform how we prevent and treat disease. Advances in artificial intelligence could revolutionize education, scientific discovery, and the way we work. New technologies could open extraordinary opportunities in space and create possibilities we can barely imagine today.

These achievements are not inevitable. They will depend on the decisions we make, the policies we pursue, and our willingness to think boldly about the future.

I have been deeply encouraged by the response to “America’s Golden Age,” which became a New York Times bestseller. I am grateful to everyone who has purchased the book, shared it with friends, or joined the conversation about America’s future.

As you begin thinking about the holidays, I hope you will consider giving a copy to someone in your life.

Perhaps it is a family member who loves American history, a young person preparing to make their mark on the world, or a friend who could use a reminder of the extraordinary possibilities ahead.

You might even consider purchasing several copies for family, friends, or colleagues. I can think of few better gifts than one that encourages people to think seriously and optimistically about our country's future.

I believe America’s greatest days are still ahead of us. And I hope this book will inspire you to believe that, too.

Your Friend,

Newt Gingrich

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