Listening to various big-government socialist Democratic Party candidates in the recent primaries, I was struck by how little they know about the real world.

America has a new Know Nothing Party, and it is called Democrat. Consider the evidence.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s description of his new government-run grocery store is clearly out of touch with reality. Does anyone, Mr. Mamdani included, really believe a group of unionized New York City bureaucrats can run a grocery store with lower prices than Walmart, Costco, Kroger, or Amazon? It is an absurd idea.

Further, listen to the growing big-government socialist demand for Medicare for All. This would involve government bureaucrats in Washington setting rules and enforcing regulations over every doctor, hospital, and pharmacy in the entire country.

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