The opening meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland was an extraordinary event—within a week of extraordinary events.

President Donald J. Trump reached out and named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as one of the first members of the board. This brought to the board a distinguished senior world leader whose knowledge of the region and efforts for peace have made him a serious and thoughtful participant.

Mr. Blair served Britain from 1994 to 2007. He is a remarkably competent man who unfortunately suffered from being too moderate for the increasingly left-wing, activist Labour Party. While he was in office—and for the last 18 years—Mr. Blair has spent a lot of his time on Middle Eastern issues. He heads up the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which he founded in 2016.

Read More on the NYSun

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.