Beliefs of the American People
Dear Inner Circle Member,
At Gingrich 360, we are documenting what we believe is a growing disconnect between Democratic lawmakers and the views of many Americans on key national issues.
As this infographic shows, polling consistently demonstrates broad public support for policies such as requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote, strengthening border security, protecting parental rights in education, preserving consumer choice in vehicles, and providing middle-class tax relief.