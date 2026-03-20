Blue Cities and States, by Taxing Wealth Creators, Risk Self-Destructing
Proposals in California and New York likely to accelerate an exodus to lower-tax jurisdictions.
The higher tax, higher spending, and bigger bureaucracy systems which run several blue states and cities will ultimately self-destruct. Big government socialism is going to bankrupt them.
When this happens, the national left will almost certainly look to parts of the country that have avoided misguided, indeed crazy policies to bail out these failing systems.
Consider what is happening in California and New York.
Democrats, Turning a Blind Eye to Los Angeles Riots, Intensify Their Rush to Irrelevance
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