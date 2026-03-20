The higher tax, higher spending, and bigger bureaucracy systems which run several blue states and cities will ultimately self-destruct. Big government socialism is going to bankrupt them.

When this happens, the national left will almost certainly look to parts of the country that have avoided misguided, indeed crazy policies to bail out these failing systems.

Consider what is happening in California and New York.

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