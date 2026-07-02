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Michael Egren's avatar
Michael Egren
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Thank you for your reports and optimism. We hope you are right. Not sure that in prior times of challenge there were proportionately so many who hadn't yet assimilated to our culture. And given who is and who is not having babies, it seems like it may be an even bigger challenge in the future, if we don't get it right this time.

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