Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Teaches That Evil Will Flourish Unless It Is Confronted and Defeated
The horror of the conservative activist’s murder is evidence that the secular, amoral approach to understanding humanity is misleading and useless.
The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a heartbreaking tragedy. It is devastating for his wife and two children. And it is a terrible moment in our nation.
It is also an important reminder that there are forces in the world that do not fit the rational, humanistic model that modern society has developed.
The fact is that evil exists.