Charlie Kirk’s Korean Campaign
Perhaps more than any other national figure, Kirk understood that the new South Korean government seems determined to destroy its opponents and Christianity.
Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio articulated one of our biggest challenges during Charlie Kirk’s amazing memorial service in Phoenix, Arizona.
“Just days before Kirk passed away, he sent a message from abroad stating, ‘I am in South Korea. When I return to the U.S., I want to discuss various concerns.’ Kirk constantly strived …