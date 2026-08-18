Speaker Mike Johnson has come up with exactly the right theme for the 2026 election. If you go to his team’s Contrast for America website you will see the framework he is establishing for House Republicans to keep and increase their majority in the House.

Contrast for America shows just how radical big government socialism has become — and just how out of touch with normal Americans the core of the Democratic Party has become. On every issue, from raising taxes (virtually every Democrat in the House and Senate voted to raise taxes), to trying to destroy immigration enforcement, to defending men in women’s sports and in locker rooms, and to defending the schools’ efforts to control children without consulting parents. Repeatedly, the Democrats have moved into positions which only 10 percent to 15 percent of Americans support.

For someone who had no plans to be Speaker, Johnson has done an amazing job of learning the job in extraordinarily difficult circumstances. He only has a one- or two-vote margin at any given time. This means almost any member of the House Republican Conference can become vitally important on any issue for any reason.

Having been Speaker for four years with a much bigger majority, I am amazed at the calm patience with which Speaker Johnson manages the House, sustains the Republican majority, and gets the job done.

When he is not in Washington trying to get things passed, he is on the road raising money and campaigning for Republicans to keep the majority. He will be traveling across the country in August. By the end of the month, he will likely raise approximately $400 million. This will be a stunning achievement for a Speaker.

With all his legislative and fundraising focus, Speaker Johnson has also been able to think strategically and intuit the strongest possible strategy for House Republicans for the fall election.

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The great vulnerability for Democrats is how far they have gone to the left and how out of touch with the values of the American people they have become.

The Democrats would like to run a referendum on the current moment asking Americans, “is this good enough?” They might win that referendum given issues of affordability, the war with Iran, and the sense that the booming stock market does not necessarily reflect into a booming family budget for millions of Americans.

If the Democrats get the American people to focus narrowly on today — rather than the past damage President Joe Biden and the Democrats imposed on the country or the future damage the rising big government socialists will inflict — they might have a chance to win the House and Senate this fall.

However, as Speaker Johnson has intuited, if the question becomes “which party shares your values and can do a better job solving our problems?” the Democrats will collapse.

We run America’s New Majority Project, which has been looking for popular majority issues since 2018. On virtually every big question of values and of practical achievement, the Republicans represent 70 percent to 90 percent of the American people. The Democrats represent 15 percent to 20 percent.

You can go to Contrast for America to get the basic arguments you need to convince your friends and neighbors that we simply cannot allow the big government socialists to run the country.

The website starts with a bold proposition:

“THE 2026 MIDTERMS ARE A CONTRAST FOR AMERICA BETWEEN COMMON SENSE AND CRAZY.

“While Republicans deliver secure borders, a stronger economy, safer streets, and renewed American strength - Democrats are surrendering to the far left, communism, and much worse.

“From their dangerous policies to their radical candidates, we are giving voters a clear choice this election with one clear outcome: House Republicans must defend and grow our majority and continue saving America!”

Speaker Johnson has created a remarkably clear chart which we should make sure gets in the hands of every American before they vote:

If the election comes down to common sense Republicans versus crazy Democrats, Speaker Johnson will have a much bigger majority to work with next year — and in the process Majority Leader John Thune will have a much bigger margin in the Senate.

It is an exciting idea, and it may change history.

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