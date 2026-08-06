The continued movement of the Democrats into becoming a big government socialist party with weird values gained momentum with primaries in Michigan and elsewhere this week. The best publicized and most focused effort to impose a new very left-wing and very weird Democratic Party on the traditional system came in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed is now the Democratic nominee for the Senate.

El-Sayed is very articulate, a great public speaker, has a strong populist attitude and platform, and defeated an all out effort by the Democratic establishment (including the incumbent popular Governor Whitmer.) His nomination is a clear victory for Senator Bernie Sanders and the emerging big government socialist wing of the Democratic Party with all its associated weird values.

El-Sayed was massively outspent in the primary as the democratic establishment worked overtime to defeat him. Because of his anti-Israel position, AIPAC may have spent up to $30 million trying to defeat him.

No one should doubt how radical El-Sayed is. As James Carville has repeatedly warned, El-Sayed is so radical there is no Democratic Party coalition that could include him.

El-Sayed’s calls to abolish private health insurance and replace it with a government run universal health system, to abolish ICE, in earlier races he called to defund the police, and he is committed to ending military aid to Israel.

El-Sayed also worries a lot of people with his strong ties to Hasan Dogan Piker, a leading left-wing influencer. Piker was reported as saying about the terrorist attack of 9/11, “America deserved 9/11, dude. F*** it, I’m saying it.”

The fact that El-Sayed is comfortable with support from someone who is openly anti-American and radical even beyond the patterns we have come to expect from big government socialists with weird values has to further weaken the Democratic Party.

In The Hill on August 2, Democratic strategist James Carville ripped into popular left-wing Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, saying that if he shapes himself into a force within the Democratic Party, “I’m out of here.”

“To talk about the larger Democratic Party, post the election in Michigan going forward, I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker,” Carville said on Fox News’s “The Sunday Briefing,” referring to the Michigan Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.).

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“I have no intention of ever being in the same political party with that guy. Now, I think that a majority – overwhelming majority of Democrats agree with me, but this idea that we’re going to seize the means of production and this – just go look at the DSA platform,” he continued, referring to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

But he reiterated that he and Piker will not be in the same political party, adding that “one of us is going to leave. It might even be me.”

The shift toward weird candidates with a combination of big government socialist policies and weird values may be accelerated when nearby Wisconsin Democrats hold their primary for governor.

The most likely nominee is even more radical than El-Sayed.

A new statewide poll indicates that Representative Francesca Hong is leading with 44 percent of Democratic votes, while her closest competitor is at 15 percent.

Hong’s distance from traditional politics might be illustrated by her reaction in a rural Culver’s restaurant to too many white people. As she wrote in a 2019 social media post.

“I ate two bites of my kid’s cheeseburger at a Culver’s in Black River Falls and told him they ran out of ice cream. Mostly just wanted to leave bc I was on the verge of a anxiety attack… to[o] many old white people who didn’t think we spoke english.”

So, the Democrats may be about to nominate someone for Governor in Wisconsin who will have an interesting time in a state that is 84% white.

Between El-Sayed and Francesca Hong the Republicans may have a pretty easy time defining just how out of touch with most Americans that the newly emerging big government socialist party with weird values really is.

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