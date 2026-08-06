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Charles Henry Bradley, lll's avatar
Charles Henry Bradley, lll
6d

These people are COMMUNIST, not socialist!

I can not understand why so many Conservatives are getting this wrong.Therefore, letting the enemy off the hook!

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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
6d

"Democratic Socialist of America" Why is nobody pointing out that attempting to put 'Democratic and Socialist' together is OXYMORONIC? Point of fact is the title "Democratic Socialist" is nothing but camouflage for their true colors which is 'Communism!' That 'sound good' title is to lull the gullible, ill-informed, ill-educated, mostly "highly educated," a.k.a. INDOCTRINATED, people into believing Socialism/Communism is NEEDED in America. If, God forbid, this invasion takes hold and is implemented, in any way, America will become the next 3d World country. As Ripley would say, "BELIEVE IT OR NOT."

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