For years, protections for women’s sports were dismissed as a fringe issue. Now, some Democrats who voted against them are running ads claiming they agree with Republicans.

In competitive House races, Democratic candidates are telling voters on TV that they support sensible rules to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports and to give parents more control. In some cases, they are siding with Republicans. Rep. Marcy Kaptur ran an ad stating, “I voted with Republicans to keep transgender ideology out of our schools because parents know what’s best for their kids, and boys should not play in girls’ sports.” Her ad drew backlash from the Lucas County Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates.

But her record says otherwise. Rep. Kaptur voted against both the 2023 and 2025 Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Acts. In 2024, she voted against a proposal to overturn a Biden-era rule allowing transgender athletes to participate in women’s sports. However, she did vote with Republicans on the PROTECT Kids Act, which would require parental notification related to gender identity in schools.

In Iowa, state Rep. Lindsay James and state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott are running similar ads despite both opposing laws protecting girls’ and women’s sports. Rep. James voted against bills prohibiting biological males from participating in women’s sports at the school level, requiring bathroom use based on biological sex, and notifying parents about gender changes. Sen. Garriott also opposed similar bills.

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Why this sudden change? A January 2025 New York Times/Ipsos poll found that 79% of U.S. adults, including 67% of Democrats, believe transgender athletes should not compete in women’s sports. A July 2025 Gallup poll found that 69% of Americans believe that transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their biological sex, including 72% of independents and 41% of Democrats.

Supporting biological males in women’s sports is not a winning position, and some Democrats running in competitive districts know it. But voters should question whether a 30-second ad reflects what the candidate believes, because these same candidates had the chance to vote to protect women’s sports, but they voted no. Not once, but repeatedly.

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