Once again, Democrats and the propaganda press misunderstand how President Trump works.

They expect him to get drawn into focusing on the government shutdown as the central event of his activities.

They expect him to wake up every morning and try to figure out how to resolve the so-called crisis. They think the continuing pressure will eventually wear him down and force him to cave and negotiate with Democrats.

They don’t get it.

Mr. Trump does not focus on problems that are not yet ripe — and instead focuses on things he can do.

His ability to focus on opportunities rather than frustrations may go back to his years in business. Mr. Trump had a lot of projects with vastly different characteristics and time horizons.

