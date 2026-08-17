Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally's avatar
Sally
1h

Ask Canadians how they like it ? ThhTs why thet choose to come to the US for medical care !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture