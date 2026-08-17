Peggy Flanagan’s decisive victory in Minnesota’s Democratic Senate primary is the latest evidence that government-controlled healthcare is moving from the Democratic fringe toward the center of the party.

Flanagan defeated establishment-backed Rep. Angie Craig while campaigning for a system that would ultimately replace most private and employer-sponsored insurance with a single federal plan. Her victory follows Abdul El-Sayed’s nomination for the U.S. Senate in Michigan and William Lawrence’s victory in a competitive Michigan House district. Both campaigned on the same basic approach. Other big government socialist candidates have carried it through Democratic primaries in New York and Colorado.

Their appealing slogan obscures the radical substance. This approach would concentrate control over coverage, prices, and medical payments with bureaucrats in Washington. Americans would lose plans they chose themselves or the ones they receive through their employers. Doctors and hospitals would become increasingly dependent on federally determined payment rates. New taxes would be required, and political officials and federal bureaucracies would gain enormous power over which treatments, technologies, and medicines the system could afford.

Republicans should offer the opposite future.

President Trump and congressional Republicans are working toward a healthcare system that transfers power away from government agencies, insurance companies and corporate middlemen — and toward individuals. That means clear prices before care, patient-owned and portable health records, greater freedom to choose doctors, simpler payments, stronger protection against fraud, and healthcare dollars that follow the individual instead of automatically flowing to insurance companies.

Most importantly, the Republican alternative should focus on helping Americans remain healthy for the long term. As Newt wrote in his latest book, “America’s Golden Age,” connected health information, wearable technology, earlier detection, prevention, and faster access to medical breakthroughs can save lives while reducing the enormous cost of treating diseases after they become severe.

The choice is becoming clear. Democrats are nominating candidates who would give Washington control of nearly every healthcare decision. Republicans should build a person-centered healthcare system in which Americans have the information, resources and freedom to make those decisions for themselves.

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