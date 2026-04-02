When the Republicans win a historic election in 2026 - growing the House and Senate majorities - historians will look for a fundamental cause, just as they did after Harry Truman’s re-election in 1948 and George H.W. Bush’s come-from-behind win in 1988.

I suspect they will discover the key moment happened during President Trump’s State of the Union Address on February 24. Mr. Trump said: “Surely, we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who would believe that we’re even talking about that? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately.”

In this moment, Mr. Trump defined a policy supported by more than 70 percent of Americans. Our polling at America’s New Majority Project found that 73 percent oppose having children get so-called gender-affirming care without their parents’ permission.

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