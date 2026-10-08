A leading Republican activist and former candidate for lieutenant governor of Minnesota, Annette Meeks, wrote me about recent changes in the state and how they may impact the United States Senate and governor’s races.

It’s a good case study for the rest of the country.

A Republican sportscaster and first-time candidate, Michele Tafoya, is on the verge of beating the Democratic candidate, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. Mrs. Flanagan was the more radical big-government socialist in the Democratic primary and beat Congresswoman Angie Craig, who was generally considered more moderate and electable. Mrs. Flanagan is weakened by her ties to Governor Tim Walz, whose disapproval was so high he did not even try to run for re-election.

Furthermore, the enormous scale of alleged fraud and misuse of public funds in Minnesota, especially in the Somali community, has become toxic for Democrats at every level in that state. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who entered the race for governor as an overwhelming favorite, recently had a poll showing her only two points ahead with enough undecided voters to defeat her. A video from 2017 has surfaced from a Somali community event where she briefly waved an upside-down American flag that she was handed.

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