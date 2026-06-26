The Democratic House leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, is going to face a huge dilemma after the 2026 election.

Will he legitimize the Democratic Socialists of America, many of whom beat the incumbents he endorsed, or will he block them from committee seats and power in the House?

If Mr. Jeffries decides to legitimize the radicals, he will put every Democratic candidate in the country on the line. Are these candidates comfortable voting to give power to people who oppose America in its current form — and who want to fundamentally replace the current system with a radically different system?

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