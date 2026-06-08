Do Democrats really want the religiously inspired Iranian dictatorship to win the war currently under way in the Middle East?

On its founding in 1979, the dictatorship labeled America as “the Great Satan.” Since then, its parliament has chanted “Death to America.” Iran has been listed by the American State Department every single year since 1984 as the leading state sponsor of terrorism.

It is a little hard to understand why the Democrats are so eager to undermine efforts to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons which could destroy American cities.

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