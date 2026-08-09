The Democratic Socialists of America’s national summit in Chicago featured the familiar symbols of a movement still comfortable at the political fringe: attendees calling one another “comrades,” socialist literature, and debates to replace capitalism with socialism.

But the gathering was more than a leftist social event; it was a strategy session for an organization that sees a growing opportunity to reshape the Democratic Party from within.

About 900 DSA members attended the summit, a tiny turnout for an organization claiming 120,000 members nationwide. Yet recent victories have given the meeting importance beyond size: Zohran Mamdani’s rise in New York, along with DSA-aligned primary victories in New York and Colorado, has energized a movement that long operated largely outside mainstream American politics.

The summit made clear, however, that DSA’s growing relevance has not changed its ideological views.

Its current program is nothing short of a far-left makeover of American society: it calls for replacing capitalism with democratic socialism and placing key economic sectors under public ownership and government control. It promotes a 32-hour workweek, universal health care, reparations, and steps toward abolishing police and prisons. It also calls for a sweeping constitutional transformation: abolishing the Senate and replacing the presidency and Supreme Court with institutions subordinate to Congress.

DSA co-chair Ashik Siddique attempted to separate these proposals from immediate campaign promises, telling CNN that organizers are not knocking on doors asking voters whether they want to abolish the Senate “this year.” But that response captures the movement’s strategy. DSA is not abandoning its maximalist goals; it is merely separating its long-term ambitions from politically marketable issues that candidates like Mamdani use to win support.

Those “bread-and-butter” issues were clear at the summit: housing costs, health care, wages, labor organizing, fierce opposition to the Trump administration, and ending U.S. support for Israel. Conference tracks included building toward a general strike, abolishing ICE, labor organizing, and advancing the group’s uncompromising pro-Palestine agenda. DSA’s aim is not simply to win isolated elections, but to use Democratic primaries and elected officials to turn the party into a radical socialist movement.

That creates a major tension within the Democratic Party. DSA candidates can campaign on concerns that resonate with Democratic voters: rent, wages, health care, and corporate power while remaining tied to an organization with a far more radical agenda. DSA endorsement standards expect candidates to support its program, identify as socialists, and help build local chapters.

The summit suggests DSA does not intend to become a conventional Democratic faction or moderate their beliefs. Rather, its leaders see Democratic primaries as a vehicle for gaining power while continuing to argue that both parties serve an entrenched capitalist elite. Just because no one is knocking on doors asking about abolishing the Senate “this year” doesn’t mean they have abandoned those views. The DSA knows which points to lead with, showing Democratic primary voters their most popular points while concealing their full radical agenda from them, because they know it’s completely unelectable.

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