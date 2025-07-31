Episode 876: The Greatest American – Benjamin Franklin

Newt talks with Dr. Mark Skousen, “America’s Economist” about his new book, “The Greatest American: Benjamin Franklin, The World’s Most Versatile Genius.” Their conversation explores Franklin's profound impact on American politics and daily life, highlighting his diverse roles as an inventor, scientist and diplomat. Skousen, who is a direct descendant of Franklin, shares insights into Franklin's unfinished autobiography, which he completed using Franklin's letters and papers. They also discuss Franklin's practical approach to science, his mastery of diplomacy, and his personal philosophies, including his belief in the importance of being useful and educated. Dr. Skousen also touches on Franklin's complex relationships with women, his views on religion, and his legacy as a versatile genius. Skousen provides a comprehensive look at why Franklin is considered one of the greatest Americans, emphasizing his ability to connect with people from all walks of life and his enduring influence on modern society.

