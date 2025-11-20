Episode 911: Will Mayor Mamdani Cause a Business Exodus

Newt talks with Mayor Scott Singer of Boca Raton, Florida. Boca Raton has a strong business presence, with a focus on attracting businesses from high-tax states like New York, leveraging its low property tax rate and business-friendly environment. Mayor Singer’s leadership style focuses on nonpartisan collaboration, pushing bold ideas, and maintaining a cordial city council environment. Key issues in Boca Raton include development, infrastructure, and affordability. The city is working on introducing affordable housing to ensure accessibility for middle-class families and young professionals. Mayor Singer also chairs the America First Policy Institute's Mayor's Council, aiming to implement common-sense solutions at the local level. The Mayor's Council supports the America First agenda and emphasizes collaboration between federal, state, and local governments to address issues like keeping cities safe and affordable.
