Episode 912: Stephen Hunter on “The Gun Man Jackson Swagger”

Newt talks with Stephen Hunter, a renowned author and former chief film critic for The Washington Post, about his latest book, "The Gun Man Jackson Swagger." This novel is a prequel set in the 1890s, focusing on Jack Swagger, an ancestor of the famous Bob Lee Swagger character. Hunter, who won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for distinguished criticism, shares insights into his career, including his transformative experience at The Baltimore Sun during the 1970s, where he was part of a movement to modernize the newspaper. Their conversation explores Hunter's writing style, which is heavily influenced by his extensive background in film, resulting in novels that often read like movies. "The Gun Man Jackson Swagger" is described as a tribute to the American Western, filled with cinematic references and innovative portrayals of gunfights. Hunter also discusses the cultural significance of the gunfighter myth and his intent to restore this figure's place in American culture.
