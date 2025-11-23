Episode 913: Avi Loeb on 3IATLAS

Newt talks with Professor Avi Loeb about the latest news on 3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar object discovered passing through our solar system. Loeb highlights its unusual characteristics and the possibility of it being a technological artifact rather than a natural object. He emphasizes the importance of scientific curiosity and the need for academia to embrace risk-taking and exploration beyond conventional boundaries. He advocates for a broader search for intelligent life in the universe, suggesting that the discovery of alien technology could significantly alter human priorities and investments in space exploration. Their conversation also touches on the cultural and institutional challenges within the scientific community, urging a shift towards a more open-minded and exploratory approach to science. He concludes with a reflection on the potential of science to inspire and engage the public, particularly the younger generation. Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University. He serves as Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and also heads the Galileo Project. His blog about 3I/ATLAS is avi-loeb.medium.com
