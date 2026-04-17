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JM Arimany's avatar
JM Arimany
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Excellent note , your diagnosis is solid — the US-Europe productivity gap, the tech-scale gap, and Europe's defense underinvestment are real and well documented. Good assesment on the US Navy is built for blue-water dominance and genuinely needs the small-ship, minesweeper, and loitering-drone capabilities Europe could supply.

Europe has "no serious strategy" ignores ReArm Europe, Germany's fiscal shift, and Poland's spending. Under the current leadership EU is quite in trouble. Treating "Europe" as a single weak actor hides the real divergence between frontline states and the softer south. Unless that Germany leads the agenda no changes. Most of Goverment agencies are run by reprresentatives of small states for the purpose of political consensus , not a driven one. And blaming the tech gap on culture dresses opinion up as diagnosis — capital market fragmentation and pension structure explain more than "Europeans don't like change." They prefer to promote social policies than doing what it is required. They are still unde Dei and woke agendas across the economy. Thanks

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