As a Ph.D. in European history who has at various times lived in France, Germany, Italy, and now Switzerland, I am beginning to seriously worry about Europe’s future. The continent’s elites are putting it in an incredibly vulnerable position.

Europe is a civilization in crisis. It is being undermined by a series of challenges which it can’t resolve. It is also crippled because it has built a huge bureaucratic structure at the European Union level. There are estimates that Brussels, the bureaucratic capital of the European Union, has 32,000 bureaucrats and another 80,000 people who do work in some way related to the EU.

There are four challenges that the European elites find it virtually impossible to solve. This is partly because their own elite thinking has enabled and accelerated these challenges.

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