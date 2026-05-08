Two recent bicoastal political developments indicate just how unrealistic socialist mayors can be. One was at Seattle, and the other was at New York City. Both reflected a disconnect with reality.

American socialism seems committed to believing in fantasies and ignoring the real world. In many ways, its forerunner could be Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking-Glass.” American socialists in many ways are living in a world they would like rather than the world that is real.

In the real world, when money is frightened, it moves. This has been true throughout history and across the planet. If money decides you don’t like it, then it does not like you. And money can move instantly.

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