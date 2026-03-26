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Sheldon Andrizzi's avatar
Sheldon Andrizzi
5h

Ezk,38-39, well at some point , Iran will be back. Probably with the leadership & deception of the then Global world order leadership.

But for the time being Trump has bought time for us to in form and persuade, that histor does mean, His Story and the God of our world is in charge. Its been time since the beginning to make our reservation for Heaven. You can count on it that there won't always be time to.

S.A.

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Mike Tachyon's avatar
Mike Tachyon
3h

I couldn't help but be reminded of that song by Sean Colvin, "Sunni Came Home."

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