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Tricia Davis's avatar
Tricia Davis
2h

The Failure of System Design and Utilization and Compliance is because the states administer the benefits and will not audit when feds ask and will not provide list of benefiiaries and cover illegal alins, etc, etc, etc. We must move the funding for welfare and health benefits to the states. The Federal Government can lower tax rates sufficient to cut out these services, opening the door for the states to raise their taxes to cover the services. That way the states are responsible for fraud and misuse. The closer services are provided to the recipients the more controsl on funding and servival. Local citizens will protest the state officials and vote in politicians who will be more considering of their citizenry- probably will end up worh more conservatives in office and blue states will turn Red. Newt you can get this started.

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