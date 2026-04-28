FRAUD AND CORRUPTION IN GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS
A Failure of System Design, Utilization, and Compliance
Given the recent revelations about fraud in government programs, at Gingrich 360 we put together a report detailing the core problems and how we think they can be solved.
Fraud and corruption in government programs primarily result from flaws in system design, underutilization of existing fraud-prevention tools, and noncompliance with current legal requirements.
Fraud and improper payments are major and ongoing sources of government waste. According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the federal government loses between $223 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud, based on estimates from fiscal years 2018 to 2022. This figure does not include revenue-related fraud losses, such as tax credits or other fees collected by the federal government; it also excludes losses at the state, local, or tribal levels unless those losses involve a federal investigation.
To continue reading, download the paper
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The Failure of System Design and Utilization and Compliance is because the states administer the benefits and will not audit when feds ask and will not provide list of benefiiaries and cover illegal alins, etc, etc, etc. We must move the funding for welfare and health benefits to the states. The Federal Government can lower tax rates sufficient to cut out these services, opening the door for the states to raise their taxes to cover the services. That way the states are responsible for fraud and misuse. The closer services are provided to the recipients the more controsl on funding and servival. Local citizens will protest the state officials and vote in politicians who will be more considering of their citizenry- probably will end up worh more conservatives in office and blue states will turn Red. Newt you can get this started.