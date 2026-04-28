Given the recent revelations about fraud in government programs, at Gingrich 360 we put together a report detailing the core problems and how we think they can be solved.

Fraud and corruption in government programs primarily result from flaws in system design, underutilization of existing fraud-prevention tools, and noncompliance with current legal requirements.

Fraud and improper payments are major and ongoing sources of government waste. According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the federal government loses between $223 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud, based on estimates from fiscal years 2018 to 2022. This figure does not include revenue-related fraud losses, such as tax credits or other fees collected by the federal government; it also excludes losses at the state, local, or tribal levels unless those losses involve a federal investigation.

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