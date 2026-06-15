Podcast host and investigative journalist Sarah Westall joins Newt Gingrich to discuss her lawsuit against Google and the federal government, the future of artificial intelligence, and what Minnesota’s fraud scandals reveal about institutional failures.

Podcast host and investigative journalist Sarah Westall joins Newt Gingrich to discuss her lawsuit against Google and the federal government, the future of artificial intelligence, and what Minnesota’s fraud scandals reveal about institutional failures.

Sarah Westall has spent years examining powerful institutions, emerging technologies, and the intersection of government and corporate influence. In this wide-ranging conversation with Newt Gingrich, she shares the story behind her federal lawsuit involving Google, YouTube, Alphabet, and the U.S. government, arguing that the modern internet has drifted far from its original promise of open dialogue and free expression. Westall discusses Section 230, online censorship, and the challenges independent content creators face in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

The conversation also explores the future of artificial intelligence, the infrastructure needed to support it, and the ethical questions that accompany increasingly powerful technologies. Westall raises concerns about privacy, manipulation, and the concentration of power, while Gingrich highlights the broader civilizational implications of AI development. They conclude with a discussion of Minnesota’s high-profile fraud cases and what they may reveal about accountability, governance, and public trust in institutions.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Newt Gingrich:

Welcome to Newt’s World. I’m joined by Sarah Westall, host of the Business Game Changers Podcast, which reaches millions of viewers each month. Congratulations on your success.

Sarah Westall:

Thank you. I appreciate it.

Newt Gingrich:

You recently filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government, Google, YouTube, and Alphabet. What led you to take that step?

Sarah Westall:

The roots go back to 2020, when many independent creators were removed from major platforms. I was among those whose YouTube channels were deleted. A group of creators challenged those actions in court, but Section 230 protections made it difficult to move forward. Over time, I became convinced that the law was being interpreted in ways that went beyond its original intent.

Newt Gingrich:

For listeners who may not know, what is Section 230?

Sarah Westall:

Section 230 was designed to protect online platforms from liability for content posted by users. The goal was to encourage a free and open internet. My concern is that the law has evolved into broad immunity that allows platforms to make editorial decisions without meaningful accountability.

Newt Gingrich:

Do you think Congress should revisit Section 230?

Sarah Westall:

Yes. Either Congress or the courts should clarify how it is applied. The original purpose was to support open discussion, not to create protections that shield every platform decision from scrutiny.

Newt Gingrich:

YouTube told Congress it would restore certain channels. What happened in your case?

Sarah Westall:

My channel was briefly reinstated and then removed again. At the same time, impersonation channels using my content remained online. Efforts to have those channels removed were unsuccessful, despite repeated requests and legal notices.

Newt Gingrich:

What is the status of your lawsuit today?

Sarah Westall:

The case has been filed in Washington, D.C. Google is seeking to move it to California. We believe the issues involved have national significance and should remain in D.C., especially since the federal government is also a defendant.

Newt Gingrich:

Let’s shift to artificial intelligence. What is your perspective on the rapid expansion of data centers?

Sarah Westall:

My background is in telecommunications and data systems. While AI is driving major infrastructure investment, I think the bigger issue may be energy. Data centers require enormous amounts of power, and many technology companies are investing heavily in alternative energy solutions because they recognize those demands.

Newt Gingrich:

Are you concerned about AI itself?

Sarah Westall:

Yes. Some systems are simply advanced computing, but more sophisticated AI models have the potential to influence behavior, shape decision-making, and collect enormous amounts of personal information. Those capabilities raise serious questions about privacy, freedom, and accountability.

Newt Gingrich:

What worries you most?

Sarah Westall:

The possibility of AI systems being used without adequate safeguards. Whether the risk comes from governments, corporations, or bad actors, we need clear boundaries and oversight. The technology is powerful enough to affect fundamental questions of human freedom and self-determination.

Newt Gingrich:

You’ve also spent time examining Minnesota’s fraud scandals. What stands out to you?

Sarah Westall:

The scale of the alleged fraud and the repeated warnings that were reportedly ignored. The larger issue is whether institutions are willing to address systemic problems when they emerge. Minnesota is not alone. Similar concerns are being raised in other states, and many citizens are frustrated by what they see as a lack of accountability.

Newt Gingrich:

Do people take these issues seriously?

Sarah Westall:

Many do. Most people oppose fraud and want accountability. The challenge is that they often feel discouraged when they believe meaningful reforms are not happening.

Newt Gingrich:

We’ve covered a remarkable range of topics today—from free speech and technology to governance and accountability. It’s a fascinating moment in history.

Sarah Westall:

It certainly is. We are living through a period of enormous change, and many of these issues will shape the future in profound ways.

Newt Gingrich:

Sarah, thank you for joining me. Listeners can find the Business Game Changers Podcast on major podcast platforms.

Sarah Westall:

Thank you. I appreciate the opportunity.

Newt Gingrich:

Thank you for listening to Newt’s World.

About the Guest

Sarah Westall is a dynamic investigative journalist and systems thinker whose work bridges global affairs, technology, business, and human freedom. With a background as an engineer, computer scientist, and systems design expert, she brings a rare analytical lens to the complex forces shaping our world.

Her career spans high-level roles in technology, entrepreneurship, academia, and media — giving her a multidimensional perspective few can match.

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