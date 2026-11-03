One of the most important groups in this election is Generation Z. Young Americans are beginning their careers, entering the workforce, and making decisions that will shape their financial futures for decades. They should be paying close attention to what is happening in Washington because the policies elected officials pursue will have a direct impact on their lives.

With the 2026 midterm elections upon us, I want to draw your attention to Substack’s Midterms Hub. The hub brings together updates, election results, commentary, and analysis from writers across Substack, including my own observations on the key races and what the results mean for America’s future.

During my appearance on The Faulkner Focus today, I discussed an important point about Gen Z voters: They need to think seriously about their financial futures when they go to the polls. If young Americans want to keep more of their hard-earned money, benefit from tax policies that leave more in their pockets, and participate in a flourishing economy with greater opportunities, they should examine the Republican approach to taxation, economic growth, and individual responsibility.

A larger tax refund or more money in a paycheck does not happen in a vacuum. Tax policy, government spending, business investment, and economic conditions all matter. These are not abstract political debates. They affect whether a young person can afford rent, purchase a home, start a business, pay down debt, or save for retirement.

But there is another part of this equation that cannot be overlooked: personal responsibility. No political party can do the work for you. Building a successful life requires discipline, a willingness to work, the development of valuable skills, and a long-term commitment to achieving your goals. A strong economy should create the conditions in which that hard work is rewarded.

My advice to Gen Z is simple: Do not treat your vote as a popularity contest. Look carefully at the economic policies being proposed. Ask yourself which approach gives you the greatest opportunity to earn, save, invest, and build a future.

America has always been strongest when people believe that hard work can lead to a better life. We must preserve that opportunity for the next generation. Your vote is one of the ways you help shape that future. Take it seriously.

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