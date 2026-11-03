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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
3h

"....an important point about Gen Z voters...." 'They make up a portion of that 43% of 18-24 years olds that agree with America being a Communist nation!' These 'youngsters' are the product of our INDOCTRINATION vs education system, in America, that has long been DUMBING DOWN America's children. Many actually don't believe that America is a great country. All anyone need do is review the madcap demonstrations on those campuses of HIGHER indoctrination. As is said far too often in America today, "You Just Can't Make This Schiff Up."

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Mike Tachyon's avatar
Mike Tachyon
4h

We're here in this life for two reasons - To learn about Good and Evil, and to choose between them.

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