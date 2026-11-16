This Christmas, give a gift that inspires hope, encourages bold thinking, and starts conversations about America’s future.

My New York Times bestselling book, “America’s Golden Age: Trumpism in an Era of Limitless Possibilities,” explores the extraordinary opportunities ahead of us and why I believe America’s greatest days are still to come.

Gift A Copy

Readers Are Talking About “America’s Golden Age”

The response to “America’s Golden Age” has been extraordinary. Readers across the country are joining the conversation about America’s future.

A New York Times Bestseller

Thanks to readers across the country, “America’s Golden Age” debuted at:

Thank you to everyone who has helped make this book a success.

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Give the Gift of Possibility

Whether you’re shopping for a history enthusiast, a lifelong learner, a young person thinking about the future, or someone who loves America, America’s Golden Age offers an opportunity to think about what comes next.

This Christmas, give more than a book. Give a conversation about America’s future.

Gift A Copy

The audiobook is also available.

America’s greatest days are still ahead of us.

Merry Christmas!

Newt Gingrich

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