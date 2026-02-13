Senator Jon Ossoff gave the Republicans a remarkable gift last week. On Friday at Atlanta, he gave a powerful and articulate speech which laid bare the Democratic strategy for 2026. As Mark Halperin wrote, Mr. Ossoff’s speech has encouraged Democrats and worried Republicans.

Mr. Ossoff “fused outrage at Donald Trump with economic populism, optimism, and unusually disciplined messaging, offering what many Democrats now see as a potential template for the midterms ahead,” Mr. Halperin wrote.

It was a wonderfully demagogic speech in the great tradition that Robert Sherrill described brilliantly in his 1968 book “Gothic Politics in the Deep South.”

