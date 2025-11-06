Conservatives and Republicans are rightly angry about a two-hour interview Tucker Carlson did with Holocaust denier and Hitler apologist Nick Fuentes.

Mr. Carlson has a large audience, and he spoke at the last Republican National Convention. He is regarded by many as an important modern conservative voice. Mr. Carlson has justly earned the ire of many for lending his platform to Mr. Fuentes — and failing to repudiate Mr. Fuentes’s extremist views or challenge Mr. Fuentes to defend them.

Senator Ted Cruz called the confusion about what is acceptable versus frighteningly destructive “existential.” He said the rising antisemitism on the right — and the flight from historic truth into conspiratorial fantasies — creates “bilious bigotry and rage.”

