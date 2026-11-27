Three recent events in the war against Russian aggression tell us a lot about the potential for Ukraine to shock everyone and ultimately defeat the Russian dictatorship. This is an enormous change from where the experts thought we would be when the war began.

When Vladimir Putin decided to launch a war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 (following his earlier war of aggression to seize Crimea on February 20, 2014), he clearly expected a quick and inexpensive conquest.

As our chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time, General Mark Milley, testified to the United States Senate, Russia was expected to be at Kyiv within 72 hours.

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