Newt Gingrich discusses the evolving war in Ukraine with former CIA Russia analyst George Beebe.

As the war in Ukraine enters another pivotal phase, new technologies, shifting battlefield tactics, and diplomatic uncertainty continue to reshape the conflict. On this episode of Newt's World, Newt is joined by George Beebe, Director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute and former Director of CIA Russia Analysis, to examine where the war stands today and what may come next.

Their conversation explores how artificial intelligence and drones are transforming modern warfare, why Russia and Ukraine continue adapting to each other's innovations, and what realistic pathways exist toward ending the conflict. Beebe also offers his assessment of NATO, European security, and the risks of escalation between Russia and the West — providing a strategic perspective on one of the world's most consequential geopolitical challenges.

Listen to the episode below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

George, welcome back. Recent reporting has highlighted Ukraine’s growing use of inexpensive AI-powered drones capable of operating despite Russian electronic warfare. Compared to the extraordinary cost of modern fighter aircraft, what does this tell us about the future of warfare?

George Beebe

There’s little doubt that drones are transforming warfare. This conflict has demonstrated how quickly inexpensive autonomous systems can change battlefield dynamics and military procurement. At the same time, every technological breakthrough eventually produces a countermeasure. We’ve seen that throughout the war. Ukraine gains an advantage, Russia adapts, then Ukraine adjusts again. That cycle is likely to continue.

Newt Gingrich

Ukraine has also demonstrated remarkable innovation beyond aerial drones, including unmanned ground vehicles and robotic systems operating near the front lines. Why haven’t the Russians fully countered these capabilities?

George Beebe

I wouldn’t say they haven’t. Russia has consistently adapted throughout the conflict. Ukraine currently enjoys an advantage in certain AI-enabled systems, but I expect Russia will eventually develop technological responses. These advantages are unlikely to last indefinitely.

Newt Gingrich

Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries appear increasingly precise. Are these attacks creating meaningful pressure inside Russia?

George Beebe

Yes. Ukraine has become much more effective at identifying vulnerable points within refinery infrastructure and attacking them at greater scale. The result has been fuel shortages in parts of Russia and increased economic pressure. However, the Kremlin has largely protected major cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg from the worst effects, limiting the political consequences.

Newt Gingrich

Ukraine has also successfully challenged Russian control of the Black Sea and targeted supply lines into Crimea. How significant is that campaign?

George Beebe

It’s tactically significant. Ukraine is disrupting Russian logistics and forcing adjustments. But drones alone cannot retake or hold territory. Ultimately, controlling land still requires manpower. Ukraine’s demographic and military challenges make that difficult over the long term.

Newt Gingrich

Do you believe this war could continue indefinitely?

George Beebe

It’s possible, but I think there are opportunities for a negotiated settlement. Russia has indicated it could accept an independent Ukraine outside NATO while retaining disputed territory in eastern Ukraine. Whether Ukraine is prepared to accept that compromise remains the central question.

Newt Gingrich

Some argue those terms would simply allow Russia to regroup before attacking again.

George Beebe

Russia appears less focused on disarming Ukraine than on preventing offensive capabilities that threaten Russian territory. Reports suggest Moscow could accept a substantial Ukrainian military as long as it isn’t integrated into NATO or equipped for strategic strikes into Russia.

Newt Gingrich

Many worry Russia could eventually expand beyond Ukraine into NATO countries.

George Beebe

I’m skeptical that’s Russia’s objective. I believe the greater danger is escalation through miscalculation rather than deliberate invasion. NATO already faces internal strains, and Russia may see little need to provoke a direct confrontation when those divisions exist naturally.

Newt Gingrich

Europe is significantly increasing defense spending. How do you see that changing the security landscape?

George Beebe

It’s an important shift. Europe will need greater responsibility for its own defense, but Russia also views German rearmament and a reduced American role with considerable concern. Those changes will shape European security for decades.

Newt Gingrich

If you were advising President Trump, what would you recommend?

George Beebe

The United States should broaden negotiations beyond Ukraine itself. This conflict reflects larger disagreements over the future of European security. Lasting peace will require addressing Russia’s relationship with Europe as a whole, not simply negotiating borders inside Ukraine.

Newt Gingrich

How concerned are you that this conflict could eventually draw NATO and the United States into direct war?

George Beebe

The risk is higher than many appreciate. Continued escalation increases the danger of miscalculation. Deterrence remains critical, but both sides need diplomatic channels capable of reducing those risks before they become irreversible.

Newt Gingrich

You’ve spent years studying these issues. Looking back, do you believe relations between Russia and the West might have evolved differently after the Cold War?

George Beebe

It’s impossible to know with certainty, but alternative approaches to European security may have produced a healthier long-term relationship. The choices made during the 1990s continue to shape today’s geopolitical realities.

About the Guest

George Beebe is director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute. He spent more than two decades in government as an intelligence analyst, diplomat, and policy advisor, including as director of the CIA’s Russia analysis, director of the CIA’s Open Source Center, and as a staff advisor on Russia matters to Vice President Cheney. His book, The Russia Trap: How Our Shadow War with Russia Could Spiral into Nuclear Catastrophe (St. Martin’s Press, 2019), warned how the United States and Russia could stumble into a dangerous military confrontation. Prior to joining QI, George was Vice President and Director of Studies at the Center for the National Interest and before that he served as president of a technology company that measured the impact of events, issues, and advertising campaigns on audience views. He speaks Russian and German.

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