Intimidating Iran
The United States either must be prepared to withdraw from the Middle East region or take decisive actions to intimidate Iran and convince the theocratic dictatorship it can’t afford to continue its current proxy war.
The United States either must be prepared to withdraw from the Middle East region or take decisive actions to intimidate Iran and convince the theocratic dictatorship it can’t afford to continue its current proxy war.
The United States is at a crossroads in the Middle East.
We either must be prepared to withdraw from the region to avoid c…