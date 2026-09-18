In July 2025, when President Trump decided he had to take out the Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, I suspect he thought that would be the end of it. The seven B-2 bombers flew all the way from Missouri, refueled multiple times in-flight, and then hit the facilities around 2:10 a.m. Iranian time.

American dominance seemed total as the airplanes flew home without having lost a single aircraft. The combination of B-2s, Tomahawk missiles, and other aircraft seemed to prove that Iran had no choice but to submit to joint American-Israel power.

Unfortunately, 15 months later, the Iranians have not been intimidated into doing what America wants. There are reports of a fourth nuclear site. There are reports that the Iranians have begun work rebuilding some of the bombed sites — and hardening them against future airstrikes.

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