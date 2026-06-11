There is an enormous opportunity to save money, increase innovation, and provide a better defense system at dramatically lower cost.

Compare shopping at Amazon or Walmart with the United States Defense Procurement System. You will immediately realize there are tremendous levels of regulated waste that weaken our defenses by spending money inefficiently.

Consider the Ukrainian production of 7 million drones this year — and their ability to respond to new Russian weapons in as little as 14 days — you begin to have a yardstick for thinking through a dramatically better American defense purchasing system.

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