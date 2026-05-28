The stunning scale of the victory by Texas’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, over a veteran Senate leader, John Cornyn, is a good time to look at what is happening in the GOP.

A Republican victory in the 2026 off-year election may still be in some doubt, but the steady march of President Trump and his MAGA movement cannot be denied.

Three recent primary elections demonstrate how Mr. Trump’s impact is reshaping the GOP.

Read More

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.