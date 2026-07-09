Count on America’s left to adopt Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s tactic of wrapping anti-American assertions in patriotic language to mislead voters about their real agenda. Feature, say, Mr. Mamdani’s deceptive speech about America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Hizzoner’s rhetoric is worth analyzing because it is a clear indication of how much the left must sell its fantasies to the public. The former Democratic presidential candidate and governor of New York, Al Smith, was famous for saying “look at the record.”

If the radical left is forced to stick with the record and the facts, its complaints fall apart. The movement loses all of its moral righteousness and anger.

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